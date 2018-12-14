Ring in the holiday season gypsy-style with Madison’s Harmonious Wail! Richly influenced by European gypsy musicians, the Wail blends an eclectic array of styles - Django Reinhardt inspired jazz, Eastern European gypsy swing, American jazz standards, and contemporary folk - to create their own distinctive sound. The intoxicating vocals, enticing arrangements, and sheer joy that Sims Delaney Potthoff, Maggie Delaney Potthoff (a Hartford native!), and Jeffo Weiss bring to every performance is downright addictive.

Wail.com