The Friends of the Muskego Public Library are hosting their first Harry Potter Team Trivia Night! Get ready to put your Harry Potter knowledge to the test at this library after-hours trivia contest for adults! Teams of up to 6 people can sign up to compete. Individuals or smaller groups are welcome as well, and we can match you with teammates.

$20 tickets will be on sale from July 1 -24 at the Circulation Desk or online at Eventbrite.com. Ticket price includes food and non-alcoholic beverages. Beer and wine cash bar will also be available. This event is for ages 21 and older. Please bring an I.D. with you.

Proceeds will be used to support library events for patrons of all ages!