Harry Potter Trivia Night Fundraiser

Event time: 7:30pm

Get studying for those O.W.L.s if you haven't already, this N.E.W.T. (Nastily Exhausting Wizarding Test) is about to test your HP knowledge!

Running from July 31 to August 5, Franklin Public Library is celebrating Harry Potter's 20th anniversary with a whole week of themed programs, culminating in an adults only (18+), after-hours trivia event on August 4 to raise money for the library.

Doors for the event open at 7pm and the N.E.W.T. (aka 'trivia') starts at 7:30pm in the Fadrow Room. While you're testing, you will be able to enjoy complimentary Hogwarts themed snacks and drinks (what would a HP party be without butterbeer?), as well as muggle/nomag alcoholic beverages for a small additional fee. The new “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” will be showing in the background during the test (but if you look for clues, you’ll be sorely disappointed!).

This is an intramural exam, so Hufflepuffs, Gryffindors, Slytherins, and Ravenclaws can work together in teams up to 6 students. House robes and geekwear are highly encouraged. If you do not already have your own wand, you can make one on site at the travelling Olivander’s Wands shop.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchase with cash or check at the door or in advance at the library’s Checkout Desk. Seating is first come, first serve. Free Harry Potter-themed activities for teens and children will run throughout the week at the library, including a Harry Potter movie marathon and teen Quidditch match on the library field. For a schedule of events, go to www.franklinpubliclibrary.org or pick up a pamphlet in person.

For more information about the N.E.W.T., contact Programming & Outreach Coordinator Caitlin Sprague at (414) 425-8214 x6211 or Caitlin.Sprague@mcfls.org.

Price: Tickets are $20 and can be purchase with cash or check at the door or in advance at the library’s Checkout Desk.