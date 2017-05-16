Event time: June 8-Sept. 15. Hours: Hours: Sunday: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM Monday - Thursday: 5:00 AM - 10:00 PM Friday: 5:00 AM - 6:00 PM* Saturday: 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM

The Milwaukee Jewish Artists’ Laboratory

Outside, Inside: Exploring Boundaries and Otherness

Opening Reception: Thursday Evening June 8th, 7 – 9 pm [Program at 7:30pm]

The Surlow Promenade Gallery

Samson Jewish Community Center

6255 North Santa Monica Boulevard [west entrance]

Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217

Exhibition dates: June 8th - September 15, 2017

Have you ever felt like an insider or an outsider? Are you sensitive to the current political climate of growing nationalism? Are you concerned with the worldwide migrations of people (voluntary or forced)?

Join us for the 6th annual Milwaukee Jewish Artists Laboratory Art Exhibition...“Outside, Inside: Exploring Boundaries and Otherness