Hartland’s Lake Country Playhouse presents: Little Women the Musical
Lake Country Playhouse 221 E. Capitol Drive, Hartland, Wisconsin 53029
LITTLE WOMEN
music by JASON HOWLAND lyrics by MINDI DICKSTEIN
book by ALLAN KNEE
Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, follow the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested – her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. Little Women celebrates the strength and bond of family, guaranteeing a night filled with laughter, tears and a lifting of the spirit.
OCTOBER 5 - OCTOBER 22, 2017
appropriate audience: ALL AGES
Performance dates are October 5-22, 2017. Opening Night is scheduled for Friday, October 6, 2017. Tickets range $18-25 and are available online at www.lakecountryplayhousewi.org. For a full performance calendar, please visit www.lakecountryplayhousewi.org/littlewomen.