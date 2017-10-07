Hartland’s Lake Country Playhouse presents: Little Women the Musical

LITTLE WOMEN

music by JASON HOWLAND lyrics by MINDI DICKSTEIN

book by ALLAN KNEE

Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, follow the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested – her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. Little Women celebrates the strength and bond of family, guaranteeing a night filled with laughter, tears and a lifting of the spirit.

OCTOBER 5 - OCTOBER 22, 2017

appropriate audience: ALL AGES

Performance dates are October 5-22, 2017. Opening Night is scheduled for Friday, October 6, 2017. Tickets range $18-25 and are available online at www.lakecountryplayhousewi.org. For a full performance calendar, please visit www.lakecountryplayhousewi.org/littlewomen.