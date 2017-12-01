Hartland Lights 2017

Downtown Hartland

108 W. Capitol Dr

Hartland, WI 53029

Schedule of events:

Caroling at the Tree, 6:00 to 6:30 pm

Official Tree Lighting Ceremony with Santa in the Village Square, 6:30 pm

Free Trolley service sponsored by Zion Lutheran Church and First Bank Financial Centre. Look for designated trolley stops.

Holiday Festivities continue until 9 pm in Participating Downtown Businesses:

Citgo Hartland Village Mart, 301 E. Capitol Dr. – 16oz. Hot beverages 99¢ each. Illustrations Photography, 235 E. Capitol Dr. – Free professional portrait with Santa and digital image download, 7 – 9pm, and “Holidays Around the World” Christmas trees, decorated by the 3rd-5th grade Digital Students of Hartland Lakeside Schools. Lake Country Playhouse, 221 E. Capitol Dr. – The Christmas Carol musical at 7:30pm. Tickets available online or at door. Leaves of Change, 151 E. Capitol Dr. Suite E – Chair massage for the adults while children create a bird feeder with pinecone, suet & peanut butter. Décor Adore, 139 E. Capitol Dr. – Refreshments. Generations Dental, DDS, 139 E. Capitol Dr. – Magic reindeer food, raffle. Designer Consignor, 131 E. Capitol Dr. – Discounts and decadent desserts. Zesti, 130 E. Capitol Dr. – Dining specials. Palmer’s Steakhouse, 122 E. Capitol Dr. – Dining specials. Bin One Eleven Wine Tasting Bar and Store, 111 E. Capitol Dr. – Wine and beer specials in a relaxing adult atmosphere. Luna Gallery, 150 North Ave. – Festive Christmas theme photo booth with Christmas props, handmade spa, beauty and personal care products by Clover Valley Bath Co., face painting for kids by Studio Amor and many art items for sale in the Gallery. Max Meier’s Hartland Inn, 110 Cottonwood – Dining specials. Lake Country Fine Arts School and Gallery, 112 W. Capitol Dr. – Glaze a handmade ceramic ornaments, Santa milk glass or Santa cookie plate, henna tattoos $5.00- $15.00, painting demonstration. “Holidays Around the World” Christmas trees, decorated by the 3rd grade Digital Students of Hartland Lakeside Schools. Hartland Center of Alternative Medicine, 114 W. Capitol Dr. – Write a letter to Santa and deposit it into the official North Pole mail box. Hartland Chamber of Commerce, 116 Capitol Dr. – Make a Christmas card for the troops and drop off Food Pantry donations. Zion Lutheran Evangelical Church, 415 W. Capitol Dr. – Christmas music both voice and instrumental, homemade treats with hot drinks, Children’s Corner with crafts, free homemade ornaments, free box of Christmas cards and free parking all night. Phoenix Bar and Restaurant, 129 Cottonwood – Dining specials. Beer Snobs, 122 Cottonwood – Dining specials. Lake Country Bed Barn, 122 Cottonwood – Five “Holidays Around the World” Christmas trees, decorated by the 3rd-5th grade Digital Students of Hartland Lakeside Schools. Premier Partners LLC, 134 Cottonwood – Dog-deer photo contest trophy award. Hartland Family Chiropractic, 211 Cottonwood – Decorate a holiday card to keep or share, or a frame for your photo that you print from your picture with Santa from Illustrations Photography. Center for Well-Being Lake Country, 301 Cottonwood – Children’s yoga, hot cider and homeschool a-cappella singing group, “In A Noteshell”. Endter’s Sports Grill, 300 Cottonwood – Dining specials. J.C. Bogars, 352 Cottonwood – Dining specials. This Great Coffee Place, 365 Cottonwood – Decorate a freshly homemade Christmas cookie the way you like it and enjoy it for you own pleasure, and “Holidays Around the World” Christmas trees, decorated by the 3rd-5th grade Digital Students of Hartland Lakeside Schools.

Downtown Hartland Holiday Train Displays

Some of the displays are in the window with a street view and some are inside the business.