Harvest Fest & Good Land Cranberry Liqueur Release

Join us for a brand new fall event - Harvest Fest!

We're still celebrating our Seasonal Pumpkin Spirit, but this year we're releasing a new product - Good Land Cranberry Liqueur!

Be the first to try this unique and delicious spirit!

Saturday September 30th 7-10pm

*Special Cocktails

*Cranberry Eating Contest

*Redneck Photo Booth

*Fun Harvest Games

*Free Admission

