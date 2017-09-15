Harvest Fest & Good Land Cranberry Liqueur Release

Great Lakes Distillery 616 W. Virginia St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Event time: 7pm-10pm

Join us for a brand new fall event - Harvest Fest!

We're still celebrating our Seasonal Pumpkin Spirit, but this year we're releasing a new product - Good Land Cranberry Liqueur! 

Be the first to try this unique and delicious spirit!

Saturday September 30th 7-10pm

*Special Cocktails

*Cranberry Eating Contest

*Redneck Photo Booth

*Fun Harvest Games

*Free Admission

Great Lakes Distillery 616 W. Virginia St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
