Harvest Fest & Good Land Cranberry Liqueur Release
Great Lakes Distillery 616 W. Virginia St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Event time: 7pm-10pm
×
Join us for a brand new fall event - Harvest Fest!
We're still celebrating our Seasonal Pumpkin Spirit, but this year we're releasing a new product - Good Land Cranberry Liqueur!
Be the first to try this unique and delicious spirit!
Saturday September 30th 7-10pm
*Special Cocktails
*Cranberry Eating Contest
*Redneck Photo Booth
*Fun Harvest Games
*Free Admission
Price: Free Admission
Info
Great Lakes Distillery 616 W. Virginia St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
Misc. Events