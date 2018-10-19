A Harvest Tasting

You're cordially invited to join us for an evening of fun, after hours at the library! Guests will enjoy quality wines, craft beers, and bountiful food throughout the evening, a silent auction, and a chance to “spin to win” a prize. Entertainment will be provided by the 5 Card Studs, Milwaukee’s fabulous Vegas-style lounge act.

Come sample local eateries: Angelic Bakehouse, Gouda Girls, Hawthorne Coffee Roasters, Holey Moley Donuts, the K Ranch's award-winning chili, Kathy Lorum’s award-winning pies, Kilwin’s Chocolate, Mexic 103, Milwaukee Pretzel Company, Milwaukee Sausage Company, The Saucy Swine....and did we mention we will have a variety of beer and wine to try as well?

Tickets are $40 per person in advance with the 5 Card Studs show, $45 at the door (if seats are available) or $30 per person in advance without show, $35 at the door.

Advanced tickets may be purchased up until noon on October 19, 2018.

All revenues raised benefit the Cudahy Family Library Endowment Fund. Thank you for your support!

Thank you to our event sponsors! Smithfield Foods; BMO Harris Bank; Steren McDonalds Restaurants; Vilter Foundation, Inc.; Landmark Credit Union; Integrity Mechanical, Inc.; and the Friends of Cudahy Library