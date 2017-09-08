Event time: 7pm-10:30pm

Please join us for A Harvest Tasting , a fundraiser for the Cudahy Family Library Endowment Fund. The event will be held after hours in the Cudahy Family Library. Featuring distinguished wines, craft beers, bountiful food and delectable desserts from local vendors. Performance by The BriTins, Milwaukee’s premier Beatles tribute band. Includes a silent auction and raffle ticket drawing. Tickets now available from $30-$45; please stop by the Library or call 414-769-2244.

Sponsored by Patrick Cudahy, LLC; BMO Harris Bank; Vilter Foundation, Inc.; Steren McDonalds Restaurants; Landmark Credit Union; and Friends of Cudahy Library.

Price: $40 in advance with BriTins show ($45 at door); $30 in advance without show ($30 at door)