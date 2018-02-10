Hattrix 1920's Valentines Dance w/ Beach Glass, The Space Echoes & The Crombies

This February don’t miss the most happenin’ event to hit this side of the Midwest! February 10th at Hattrix, 2425 60th ST Kenosha, WI 53140, don’t miss Beach Glass, The Space Echoes and The Crombies!! This 1920’s themed Valentine’s Day prom promises to be the bees knees. So, bring your sweetie and come ready to dance the night away.

Beach Glass, hailing from Kenosha, WI, is an up and coming reggae/rocksteady band that will start the night out right, setting the mood for you to grab a partner and dance the night away. https://youtu.be/TGypY8lbc00

The Space Echoes, also hailing from Kenosha, WI is a rockabilly band that will continue to keep the club hopin’ with their catchy and swinging and steady style. https://www.facebook.com/TheSpaceEchoes/

The Crombies, hailing from Chicago, IL and just returning to the US from finishing their European tour are a two-tone ska band that will finish the night out right. https://www.facebook.com/thecrombies/