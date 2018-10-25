“Haunted” Miller Caves Beer Pairing Dinner

Caves dinners have returned and just in time for Halloween. Come dine with us in the Miller Caves and see for yourself if those ghostly rumors are true… you be the judge. Get into the ‘spirit’ and wear your elegantly haunted costume as we dress our best for dinner. Step up your game or heads will roll as we vote for the best-dressed to win a pair of future caves dinner tickets. The faint of heart may want to sit this one out as our spooky guests are a plenty and have no fear when there is beer.

A five course dinner will be provided by culinary artists from Shully’s Cuisine and Events. Beer pairings will be presented by Miller Trade Brewer and Milwaukee’s 40 under 40 winner Megan Mares. Tickets are $100 per adult (must be 21+ w/valid ID). An optional tour is included as well as an original Miller Caves glassware gift.

MENU

Passed Appetizers

• Rotten Eggs - Halloween Deviled Eggs Topped with Chives and Black Sesame

• Eyeballs on a Razor - Mozzarella Ball with Olive Tomato Coulis on a “Cracker” Edible Stain Glass “Envelope” with Purple Mascarpone & Carrot “Batwing”

First Course

• Brussels Leafs with Ribbons Butternut Squash, Beets, & Carrot with Crumbled Feta and Craisins With a Side Demi of Pomegranate Champaign Vinaigrette

Second Course

• Gluten Free Gnocchi with Sautéed Pumpkin in a Brown Butter Maple and Sage Sauce

Third Course

• Short Ribs with “Bloody” Balsamic Beet Demi Glaze

• Creamy Brie Mashed Potatoes with Roasted Purple Cauliflower

Dessert Course

• Chocolate Mouse Dome “Vampire Bite” with Raspberry Coulis

To register and purchase your dinner tickets, please visit our link on Eventbrite

https://millercavesbeerpairingoctober.eventbrite.com

*Availability limited to 40 people only.

CHEERS WITH BEERS!

Location:

Miller Brewery Tour

4251 W State Street

Milwaukee, WI 53208

414-931-BEER

Cost: $100.00 per adult (must be 21+).

Start Date: Thursday, October 25th, 2018 6:30 p.m.

End Date: Thursday, October 25th, 2018 9:30 p.m.

Age Restriction: Must be 21+ with valid picture ID to attend