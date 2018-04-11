Healthy Cooking Community Demonstrations: Korean Cooking with Chef Saehee Chang
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Learn how to make Korean Rice Bowls with Saehee Chang, a local cooking instructor and founder of Korea Konnect. Work with local chefs and make reasonably-priced, nutritious meals at our Healthy Cooking Community Demonstration series. Remember, tasting the dishes is a key component of the lessons! Please register by the Monday before the event.
For adults and accompanied children | Adults: $10 (Nonmembers: $12) Children: $8 (Nonmembers: $10)
