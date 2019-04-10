Healthy Cooking Demonstrations - Alan Goodman: Chocolate Chip Cookies

Learn how to bake oatmeal cookies with chocolate chips and golden raisins with Alan Goodman, of A GoodMans’ Desserts! A Christian, Husband, Father of 3 and a proud entrepreneur, he has baked desserts from scratch for over 30 years and is excited to share his family desserts with the world. Work with local chefs and make reasonably-priced, nutritious meals at our Healthy Cooking Community Demonstration series. Remember, tasting the dishes is a key component of the lessons!

For adults and teens | Program Cost: $21 | Member discount: $15 | Price break: $10