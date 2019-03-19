Heart of Harmony Chorus' Guest Night!

You're invited to the Heart of Harmony GUEST NIGHT!

Learn more about singing, your voice, and how to use it… We are a fun, family friendly group who gather to share our love of acapella singing. We sing a wide variety of show tunes, patriotic, spiritual, and popular songs, all in close harmony. Currently building our reputation thanks to our talentented new director; Brad Charles, we work to develop our abilities and our craft in a weekly rehearsal, and we perform several times per year throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Men and Women of all ages are invited to attend our special GUEST NIGHT, learn a new song,meet lots of fun people and see what we are all about. No experience necessary! Visit www.hohchorus.org for info!

St. Aloysious Gonzaga

Hall 1435 S. 92nd St West Allis, Wisconsin