Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents: In the Heights

September 18 – October 28, 2018, Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Directed by May Adrales, Quadracci Powerhouse, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Patty and Jay Baker Theater Complex, 108 E. Wells St. The sizzling musical from Hamilton’s creator. Winner of the Pulitzer, Emmy, 2 Grammy, and 3 Tony Awards, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is a global superstar and his 4-time Tony Award-winning musical is the perfect way to kick off our 65th Anniversary Season. The vibrant New York community of Washington Heights is a place where the air is filled with the sounds of salsa, merengue, soul, hip-hop and R & B. It’s also a neighborhood on the brink of change, full of hopes and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind. In the Heights is a show sure to capture the heart of all ages with its universal themes of chasing your dreams and finding your true home.

Tickets start at $30.00 and subject to change. For updated pricing and to learn about Subscriptions, Senior, student and 35 & Under discounts visit our website www.MilwaukeeRep.com

Schedule: Tuesdays – Thursdays 7:30pm, Fridays 8pm, Saturdays 4pm/8pm, Sundays 2pm/7pm**Please check website for up to date info as date/time are subject to change.