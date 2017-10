Mojo Dojo Comedy is thrilled to present HELLCAT AMAZONS, the stand-up comedy showcase for every woman who's ever wanted to bite back after being told she needs to smile more.

This month, the Hellcats return with another no-holds-barred lineup of the funniest women from across the Midwest. Overthrow the partiarchy, one punchline at a time!

FEATURING

Allie Lindsay

Brenda Haddock

Brittany Tilander

Vickie Lynn

PRODUCED & HOSTED BY

Carly Malison

It all takes place at Urban Harvest Brewing Company, where they brew hand-crafted ales and lagers in small batches several times a week. This creates a versatile line-up of beers to choose from, as well as adventurous seasonal and specialty brews.

Enjoy a pint or two before, during and after the show!