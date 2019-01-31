Hello, I Am Awesome: A Personal Branding Workshop

DURING THIS ENGAGING WORKSHOP YOU’LL LEARN:

What a personal brand is and why you should think of yourself as a brand

Why developing a personal brand that aligns with the legacy you want to leave is important

Ways to effectively communicate your brand to others

How to establish consistency between your social media presence and your in-person interactions

Steps to creatively reinvent your personal or professional brand when needed

WAIT, THERE’S MORE! ENJOY:

A free professional headshot (sign up link sent upon registration)

Networking with other Milwaukee professionals

Light hors d’oeuvres

ABOUT THE FACILITATOR:

Founder and creator of The Communication Strategist, Dorothy Enriquez McBride enjoys public speaking, facilitating, writing and editing. Her worlds of academia, media, entertainment and corporate experience collide to help her leverage communication platforms to interact with her first love: interpersonal connection. Fostering the human-to-human connection we long for in a tech-savvy world is her specialty. Through the lens of communication, Dorothy helps frame how we deploy wisdom and learning to maximize each other’s success.

Dorothy Enriquez McBride has been growing and developing herself and others in the field for over 15 years. Helping and inspiring others are two of her primary passions. She enjoys facilitating concepts and content that allows people to grow and develop in their leadership, personal aspirations or business and professional goals