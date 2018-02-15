Henna & Tarot Night

Henna & tarot with a side of cider.

Lost Valley Cider Co. hosts this monthly event featuring talented henna artists and gifted tarot readers. Sip on an assortment of 20+ draft ciders, hot & chilled cocktails and the exceptional array of offerings from the bar while sitting for reading(s) and/or body art.

Readings are $10/10-15 min, Henna is $15/piece!

Henna art by Marcell Bernal and TBA. Skully Sati is our most popular bastille days alum, offering past life, intuitive, couples, and tarot readings. Emily, our fair organizer, has been reading for 20 years, has taught tarot, and reads as her main source of income at Shakers, Lost Valley Cider Co, and The Pasta Tree. Jen Cintrón is our bilingual Spanish/English reader and offers Tarot, Lenormand, and Charms readings. Alicia Steffenhagen of A Mind's Desire Mediumship will be hostessing and offering mini mediumship readings for tips when she has time. More artists and readers TBA.