Heritage Breed Weekend at Old World Wisconsin
Old World Wisconsin W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle, Wisconsin 53119
Hear the sound, smell the smells, and feel transported as you see horses pull historic plows through the rich Wisconsin soil. Meet the teams and drivers and explore a world of Heritage Livestock as we kick off International Heritage Breeds Week! With the goal of protecting endangered livestock and poultry breeds from extinction, this is a perfect reason to spend the weekend on our historical farms.
Cost: Adults (18-64): $19 Children (5-17, children under 5 are free): $10 Seniors (65&older): $16, Wisconsin Historical Society Members: Free
Kids & Family, Museums & Tours, Outdoors/Fitness