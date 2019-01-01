Heritage at Deer Creek Book Drive
Heritage Deer Creek 3585 S. 147th St., New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151
Celebrate the joy of reading by dropping off your gently used books, CDs and DVDs. Receive one raffle ticket per item to be entered into a drawing for a $100 Barnes & Noble gift card. Then, on January 31 from 6-8 p.m., browse our book collection, have a delicious cup of chili and some corn bread and take home the books of your choosing.
