Heritage Hike Fundraiser Walk
Heritage Deer Creek 3585 S. 147th St., New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151
Join us for our second annual Heritage Hike fundraiser walk to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association, Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with the event following at 11 a.m. Plus, enjoy a brat fry, raffles, T-shirt tie-dying, beverage stations, a dog biscuit sale, entertainment, sponsor booths and prizes for the best decorated hiker, walker, dog, wheelchair and group!
