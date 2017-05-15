Heritage Lake Country Job Fair

Google Calendar - Heritage Lake Country Job Fair - 2017-05-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Heritage Lake Country Job Fair - 2017-05-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Heritage Lake Country Job Fair - 2017-05-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - Heritage Lake Country Job Fair - 2017-05-19 00:00:00

Heritage Lake Country 2975 Village Square Dr, Hartland, Wisconsin 53029

Event time: 9am - 4pm

We’re looking for exceptional employees to join our team! We currently have immediate openings for RNs, caregivers, CNAs, cooks/culinary aids, housekeeping personnel and guest relations staff.

Come tour our community and learn more about open positions during this career exploration day. We will have light refreshments and on-the-spot interviews.

Price: Free

Heritage Lake Country 2975 Village Square Dr, Hartland, Wisconsin 53029
