Heywood Banks
Thrasher Opera House 510 Mill Street , Green Lake, Wisconsin 54941
Doors & bar open at 6:45PM; Comedy starts at 7:30 PM; Tickets $22
Banks is one-of-a-kind, almost impossible to describe, with a style his very own. Equal parts genius and buffoon, this songwriter-comic-singer-poet-musicians has become a cult hero and a pop icon, with a show that appeals to college students, businessmen, yuppies, rednecks, punks, kids, or your grandmother!
Comedy