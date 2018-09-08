Heywood Banks

Doors & bar open at 6:45PM; Comedy starts at 7:30 PM; Tickets $22

Banks is one-of-a-kind, almost impossible to describe, with a style his very own. Equal parts genius and buffoon, this songwriter-comic-singer-poet-musicians has become a cult hero and a pop icon, with a show that appeals to college students, businessmen, yuppies, rednecks, punks, kids, or your grandmother!