Museum of Wisconsin Art presents "High Thread Count: Art Quilts by Pat Kroth"

Google Calendar - Museum of Wisconsin Art presents "High Thread Count: Art Quilts by Pat Kroth" - 2018-02-15 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Museum of Wisconsin Art presents "High Thread Count: Art Quilts by Pat Kroth" - 2018-02-15 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Museum of Wisconsin Art presents "High Thread Count: Art Quilts by Pat Kroth" - 2018-02-15 17:30:00 iCalendar - Museum of Wisconsin Art presents "High Thread Count: Art Quilts by Pat Kroth" - 2018-02-15 17:30:00

Saint John's On The Lake 1840 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

High Thread Count: Art Quilts by Pat Kroth

Verona Fiber Artist to Open Solo Exhibit at MOWA Satellite Location in Milwaukee

Contemporary fiber artist Pat Kroth explores transparencies and layers through a myriad of found objects collected for their texture, color, or personal significance. These objects include candy wrappers, buttons, jewelry, and toys. Kroth sews the objects and fabric together to create abstract compositions that are equal in both physical and psychological depth.

Exhibition Opening Party

Thursday, February 15 | 5:30 | Artist Talk: 7:00

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Meet Wisconsin fiber artist Pat Kroth and learn about her process and the inspiration behind her work.

Location

Saint John’s On The Lake, 1840 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Info
Saint John's On The Lake 1840 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Visual Arts
Google Calendar - Museum of Wisconsin Art presents "High Thread Count: Art Quilts by Pat Kroth" - 2018-02-15 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Museum of Wisconsin Art presents "High Thread Count: Art Quilts by Pat Kroth" - 2018-02-15 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Museum of Wisconsin Art presents "High Thread Count: Art Quilts by Pat Kroth" - 2018-02-15 17:30:00 iCalendar - Museum of Wisconsin Art presents "High Thread Count: Art Quilts by Pat Kroth" - 2018-02-15 17:30:00