Museum of Wisconsin Art presents "High Thread Count: Art Quilts by Pat Kroth"

High Thread Count: Art Quilts by Pat Kroth

Verona Fiber Artist to Open Solo Exhibit at MOWA Satellite Location in Milwaukee

Contemporary fiber artist Pat Kroth explores transparencies and layers through a myriad of found objects collected for their texture, color, or personal significance. These objects include candy wrappers, buttons, jewelry, and toys. Kroth sews the objects and fabric together to create abstract compositions that are equal in both physical and psychological depth.

Exhibition Opening Party

Thursday, February 15 | 5:30 | Artist Talk: 7:00

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Meet Wisconsin fiber artist Pat Kroth and learn about her process and the inspiration behind her work.

Location

Saint John’s On The Lake, 1840 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202