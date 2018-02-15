Museum of Wisconsin Art presents "High Thread Count: Art Quilts by Pat Kroth"
Saint John's On The Lake 1840 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
High Thread Count: Art Quilts by Pat Kroth
Verona Fiber Artist to Open Solo Exhibit at MOWA Satellite Location in Milwaukee
Contemporary fiber artist Pat Kroth explores transparencies and layers through a myriad of found objects collected for their texture, color, or personal significance. These objects include candy wrappers, buttons, jewelry, and toys. Kroth sews the objects and fabric together to create abstract compositions that are equal in both physical and psychological depth.
Exhibition Opening Party
Thursday, February 15 | 5:30 | Artist Talk: 7:00
FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Meet Wisconsin fiber artist Pat Kroth and learn about her process and the inspiration behind her work.
Location
Saint John’s On The Lake, 1840 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202