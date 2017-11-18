Highland Community School Holiday Art Bazaar & Craft Market

Begin your holiday season at one of the premier holiday art fairs of the region: Highland Community School’s 4th Annual Holiday Art Bazaar and Craft Market on Saturday, November 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Highland Community School, 1706 West Highland Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The festival opens its doors to the public at 10am. Visitors will enjoy a wide selection of unique art and gifts from local and regional artists. Stroll through the school for one-of-a-kind handmade toys, vintage clothes, paintings, sculptures, jewelry, ceramics, woodcrafts, apothecary and other art and gift ideas. There will also be fresh-baked goods and coffee at the HCS Café and mobile café lunches for purchase by the Café. Artist demonstrations by Michael Westcott and musical entertainment. Attendees will be able to decorate their own canvas tote bag, perfect for shopping or carrying art supplies.

“The HCS Arts and Crafts Fair is one of the great highlights of the school year.” says Mark Joerres, Executive Director. “This wonderful event is well-attended and enjoyed by current students, staff, and parents as well as many alums and local community members. Visitors can purchase from vendors many beautiful and one-of-a-kind gifts, arts, and unique crafts that are created by those in the HCS community as well as the local Milwaukee area arts and crafts community. This annual Fair showcases a wide range of items that can enhance your home décor or will make perfect gifts for a variety of celebrations for that special person in your life.”

Free admission and donations are being taken for the school via vendor applications.

To see the list of vendors participating in this event, please visit the Holiday Art Bazaar’s web page as it will be continuously updated with current information: www.hcsbazaar.org

For more vendor images and updates, follow us on Facebook.