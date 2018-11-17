Begin your holiday season at one of the premier holiday art fairs of the region: Highland Community School’s 5th Annual Holiday Art Bazaar and Craft Market on Saturday, November 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Highland Community School, 1706 West Highland Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The festival opens its doors to the public at 10am. Visitors will enjoy a wide selection of unique art and gifts from local and regional artists. Stroll through the school for one-of-a-kind handmade toys, clothes, paintings, sculptures, jewelry, ceramics, woodcrafts, apothecary and other art and gift ideas. There will also be fresh-baked goods and coffee at the HCS Café and mobile café lunches for purchase by the Café. Artist demonstrations by Michael Westcott.

Free admission and donations are being taken for the school via vendor applications.

To see the list of vendors participating in this event, please visit the Holiday Art Bazaar’s web page as it will be continuously updated with current information: www.hcsbazaar.org

For more vendor images and updates, follow us on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1450608455213049/