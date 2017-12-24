Hilton Milwaukee City Center Serving Gourmet Christmas To Go

Spend more time with your guests and less time in the kitchen! This year consider ordering a gourmet Christmas dinner specially prepared by the Hilton Milwaukee City Center’s culinary team. The to-go, ready-to-eat dinner for eight to 10 people includes:

• Classic roast turkey or tender prime rib

• Green bean amandine

• Garlic mashed potatoes

• One-dozen dinner rolls

• Pecan or French silk pie

A winter mix salad and/or a bottle of red or white wine are also available at an additional cost. Short on serving utensils? We've got you covered! For an additional charge, you may add high-quality disposable serving utensils to your holiday meal. More information is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/delicious-holiday-dinners-take-home-gourmet-tickets-39708660673?aff=pressrelease.

• Pickup Date/Time: Sunday, December 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center)

• Orders or cancellations must be made by 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22. Cancellations after 12:00 p.m. Thursday, December 22 will be charged the full amount.

• Cost: $199 for Turkey dinner serving eight to 10 people; $299 for Prime Rib dinner serving eight to 10 people

• Reservations: Place orders on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/christmas-to-go-take-home-gourmet-dinners-tickets-39708660673?aff=pressrelease.