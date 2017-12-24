Hilton Milwaukee City Center Serving Gourmet Christmas To Go
Hilton Milwaukee City Center 509 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Spend more time with your guests and less time in the kitchen! This year consider ordering a gourmet Christmas dinner specially prepared by the Hilton Milwaukee City Center’s culinary team. The to-go, ready-to-eat dinner for eight to 10 people includes:
• Classic roast turkey or tender prime rib
• Green bean amandine
• Garlic mashed potatoes
• One-dozen dinner rolls
• Pecan or French silk pie
A winter mix salad and/or a bottle of red or white wine are also available at an additional cost. Short on serving utensils? We've got you covered! For an additional charge, you may add high-quality disposable serving utensils to your holiday meal. More information is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/delicious-holiday-dinners-take-home-gourmet-tickets-39708660673?aff=pressrelease.
• Pickup Date/Time: Sunday, December 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center)
• Orders or cancellations must be made by 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22. Cancellations after 12:00 p.m. Thursday, December 22 will be charged the full amount.
• Cost: $199 for Turkey dinner serving eight to 10 people; $299 for Prime Rib dinner serving eight to 10 people
• Reservations: Place orders on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/christmas-to-go-take-home-gourmet-dinners-tickets-39708660673?aff=pressrelease.