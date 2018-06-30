Hip Hop Fundraiser For Bailfund In Madison

Join the Free The 350 Bail Fund for the Second Bail Fund Concert Fundraiser, including dope dancing by The Madison Dance Community & Friends! This one will be all ages!

Children 12 and under - FREE

Youth 13-17 - $5

Adults 18+ $10

Saturday June 30 from 5:30pm to 12am.

Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, 953 Jenifer St., Madison WI

Half of the funds raised will go to the Eviction Prevention for Black Moms fund:

https://www.gofundme.com/eviction-prevention-for-black-moms

The other half will go to the Free The 350 Bail Fund:

https://www.mightycause.com/story/Mou2of

There will be food, childcare and refreshments available! Please contact us prior for childcare needs.

Featuring:

Kilo aka Skiltz

Dequadray

Puerto Wiccan

Sha

R. Braille

lil guillotine

TG

Rambunxious

Tha Catalyst

Willie Wright

The Madison Dance Community & Friends

Hosted By Tayco

Accesibilty: They have a ramp and an elevator for wheelchair access to the first floor. The lower level has elevator access but not ramp access, the elevator requires a key, we will make sure to have that available. There are two marked parking spots in the parking lot. If there are any other questions about accessibility we are happy to get them answered for you, please reach out!

Thanks yall!