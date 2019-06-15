Hip-Hop Rooftop w/ill Tek, Marty., DJ Loop, BBoy Schells & Browns Crew (4pm)

Live Music, Local Vendors, Live Art, Tacos, and Community

Join us for the first Hip Hop Rooftop, featuring ill Tek, Marty., DJ Loop, BBoy Schells, and Browns Crew.

Algo Dulce + Frida's Cocina will be cooking up tasty contemporary and traditional tacos (with vegan options), and the first 50 people get a free taco! H Collective will be conducting live art, with clothing for sale by Conxa Apparel and Nostalgic Visuals.

Brought to you by DJ Loop, with support from WMSE 91.7FM and Breaking & Entering.

- Adults $10 - Teens $5 - 12 & Under *FREE*

No Studios Rooftop | 4th Floor

1037 W McKinley Ave. Milwaukee, WI

Public parking is available at the Brewery Parking Garage at 1213 N 9th Street.