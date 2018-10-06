Hip Hop Royalty: Rakim, Slick Rick, Doug E Fresh, Roxanne Shante & Big Daddy Kane

Legendary and iconic artists Rakim, Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, Doug E Fresh and Roxanne Shante, credited as some of the most influential Hip Hop acts ever, have been making hits for over 25+ years. They are coming to Milwaukee for a historic evening as they perform as part of the HIP HOP Royalty Concert Tour. The night also has special meaning as it will be the first time some will ever perform with a live band.

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $32.00, $45.00, $72.00, $98.00