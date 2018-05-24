Hippie Tom's Spring Fling

Hippie Tom, as seen on American Pickers, opens his unique "farm" to the public only twice a year. Serendipity Farm boasts dozens of buildings filled with artifacts old and new and magnificent gardens, the perfect place for a walking tour. The farm is loved by photographers, "re-purposers", pickers, rummagers, and the creative and artistic will all find something to marvel at here. Open 9-5 for 5 days only.