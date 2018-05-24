Hippie Tom's Spring Fling

to Google Calendar - Hippie Tom's Spring Fling - 2018-05-24 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hippie Tom's Spring Fling - 2018-05-24 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hippie Tom's Spring Fling - 2018-05-24 09:00:00 iCalendar - Hippie Tom's Spring Fling - 2018-05-24 09:00:00

Serendipity Farm 6404 Marsh Road, Waterford, Wisconsin 53185

Hippie Tom, as seen on American Pickers, opens his unique "farm" to the public only twice a year. Serendipity Farm boasts dozens of buildings filled with artifacts old and new and magnificent gardens, the perfect place for a walking tour. The farm is loved by photographers, "re-purposers", pickers, rummagers, and the creative and artistic will all find something to marvel at here. Open 9-5 for 5 days only.

Info
Serendipity Farm 6404 Marsh Road, Waterford, Wisconsin 53185 View Map
Kids & Family, Misc. Events, Visual Arts
262 534-7628
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Hippie Tom's Spring Fling - 2018-05-24 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hippie Tom's Spring Fling - 2018-05-24 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hippie Tom's Spring Fling - 2018-05-24 09:00:00 iCalendar - Hippie Tom's Spring Fling - 2018-05-24 09:00:00 to Google Calendar - Hippie Tom's Spring Fling - 2018-05-25 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hippie Tom's Spring Fling - 2018-05-25 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hippie Tom's Spring Fling - 2018-05-25 09:00:00 iCalendar - Hippie Tom's Spring Fling - 2018-05-25 09:00:00 to Google Calendar - Hippie Tom's Spring Fling - 2018-05-26 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hippie Tom's Spring Fling - 2018-05-26 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hippie Tom's Spring Fling - 2018-05-26 09:00:00 iCalendar - Hippie Tom's Spring Fling - 2018-05-26 09:00:00 to Google Calendar - Hippie Tom's Spring Fling - 2018-05-27 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hippie Tom's Spring Fling - 2018-05-27 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hippie Tom's Spring Fling - 2018-05-27 09:00:00 iCalendar - Hippie Tom's Spring Fling - 2018-05-27 09:00:00 to Google Calendar - Hippie Tom's Spring Fling - 2018-05-28 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hippie Tom's Spring Fling - 2018-05-28 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hippie Tom's Spring Fling - 2018-05-28 09:00:00 iCalendar - Hippie Tom's Spring Fling - 2018-05-28 09:00:00