Historic Brewing Demonstration at Old World Wisconsin
Old World Wisconsin W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle, Wisconsin 53119
Gather your friends and family and experience what your great-great-grandfather was brewing! See brewers use equipment and techniques from the late 1800s and heirloom hops
Cost: Adults (13-64): $20 Seniors (65+): $18 Children (5-12): $10 Children (4 & under): Free Wisconsin Historical Society Members: Free
