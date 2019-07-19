Historic Third Ward Gallery Night ART Bus

The Pfister Hotel 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Every gallery night, NEWaukee takes you on a tour of multiple galleries and locations. The galleries are only part of the journey. On the ART Bus you will find a live local singer songwriter, wine and beer, and a great way to meet new people all for $25 per person. Whether you’re an art novice, expert, or anywhere in between, the ART Bus is a great way to explore Milwaukee’s spectacular art scene both on and off the bus!

The Pfister Hotel 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
