History of the Oak Leaf Trail with Jill Maher

Author Jill Maher will present a talk on her book celebrating the "History of the Oak Leaf Trail" for the Bay View Historical Society and the general public at the Brinton Community Center 2555 South Bay Street on Monday April 1st at 6:30 pm. The program is free to the public. There are over 125 miles of paved trails, parkways, and roadways in various parks, including Grant, Humboldt, South Shore, Sheridan, and Warnimont. It provides insights and the history of this natural escape for hikers, runners, bicyclists and skiers. The book is due for release in late April. The program will include music by special guest John Stano.