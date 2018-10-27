Hocus Pocus Dance Party

The No Stress Collective is back and spookier than ever! As part of The Nightmare On Center street 4 the curse of the Sanderson Sisters comes alive for one night only! Ride your broomsticks (or vacuum cleaners) to HIGH DIVE MKE for a Hocus Pocus Halloween. Brews and potions abound at the bar.

Let our enchanting DJs put a spell on you!

Beware, there could be scary surprises and creatures of the night around every corner!

From the fine folk that brought the Stranger Things Dance Party and the Intergalactic Getdown comes another party like no other!

We want to see you in your finest magical ensembles!

Let’s run AMUCK AMUCK AMUCK!

21+

FREE

Party decor from the freaky wild and beautiful mind of Adam Haggerty.

No Stress Collective always follows Afropunk rules for throwing amazing parties for everyone!

No Sexism

No Racism

No Ableism

No Ageism

No Homophobia

No Transphobia

No Fatphobia

Be mindful of these rules when choosing costumes.

No Hate. No Ego. No Stress. Always Dancing. Always Fun.