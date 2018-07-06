In Holes and Corners
Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
UWM Department of Dance alumnae, Chelsey Becher and Kelsey Lee, premiere an intimate dance-theatre performance investigating ownership of the female sex organs in a series of biographical and autobiographical solos and duets. Admission is pay-what-you-can, and proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.
Info
Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Activist, Benefits / Charity, Theater & Dance