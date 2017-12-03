Holiday Fair at Boerner Botanical Gardens

Free holiday fun for the whole family!

This December the Friends of Boerner offer you a chance to skip the holiday shopping mall madness and enjoy a relaxed morning with Santa, filled with gift ideas for your loved ones ranging from the quirky to the sublime.

Featuring:

· Storytime with Santa Claus

· Music with Gnorman the Gnome (folk musician David HB Drake)

· Unique, high quality gifts for sale from area artists and businesses

· Children’s crafts from the Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens

Event takes place in the Boerner Education & Visitor Center and is open to the public.

Special holiday brunch is available from Zilli Hospitality at regular price in the adjoining Garden Room. Brunch reservations can be made by calling 414-409-3959 or online at http://www.zillihospitalitygroup.com/boerner-restaurant

Invite your friends at www.facebook.com/events/298007303941364/ - Facebook RSVPs appreciated to help predict crowd size.

More info at www.boernerbotanicalgardens.org/ or call 414-525-5653