Holiday Fun In Packerland!
Hosted by Canine Cupids
O'Brien's Pub 4928 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
×
Holiday Fun in Packerland is Dec 10th at 11:30am until the end of the game. Come and watch the game and cheer for the Pack (or not - at your peril). There will be lots of fun, cheering and a bit of drinking to go along with auctions, raffles, a 50/50 raffle plus loads of Cupid merchandise for sale. All proceeds to benefit Canine Cupids and our mission to help some of the neediest dogs in the area.
Info
O'Brien's Pub 4928 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208 View Map
Benefits / Charity