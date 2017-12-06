Holiday G.I. Jukebox
Travel back in time this holiday season with “jazz dynamo” (Time Out, Chicago) Elaine Dame for an afternoon of instant classics that shaped a generation. With beloved standards and Christmas tunes written during the time of World War II, such as “I’ll Be Seeing You,” “We’ll Meet Again,” “Let It Snow,” “White Christmas,” and more, matinee audiences will delight in the endearing sentiments of home, tradition, and family.
A mainstay of the Chicago jazz scene, Dame has been turning heads for the past 18 years. From appearances at New York City’s Rainbow Room to her headlining performance at the 2015 Chicago Jazz Festival, Dame’s career is spent at the heart of swinging and sophisticated jazz.
