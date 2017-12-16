The Mequon Police Department is hosting our second annual holiday gift wrapping fundraiser on Saturday, December 16, 2017 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Bring your holiday gifts to the lower level meeting room of the Public Safety Building (11300 N. Buntrock Avenue, Mequon, WI, 53092) and have them wrapped by Police Department personnel for a donation. Many wrapping options will be available.

Proceeds will be donated to Advocates of Ozaukee, celebrating over 35 years of supporting, educating, and empowering victims and our community to end domestic and sexual violence.

For questions, sponsorship, and ways to be involved, please contact Dispatch Supervisor Melina Bowen at 262-242-3500.