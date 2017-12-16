Holiday Harp with Kim Robertson and Friends

Internationally acclaimed harpist Kim Robertson, along with guest artists from the Milwaukee Celtic community, will present an intimate, warm and joyful celebration of a traditional Christmas at the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center, 2133 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, on Saturday. Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Joining Robertson in the historic Hallamór will be well-known musicians Brett Lipshutz on Irish flute and whistle and Maria Terres on fiddle. Other special guests include dancers from the Cashel Dennehy School of Irish Dance, vocalist Rachel Pollock, David Pollock on the Great Highland bagpipe and small pipes, Celtic harpist Mary Radspinner and a harp ensemble from the Irish Fest School of Music.

Born in Wisconsin, Kim has traveled with her harp from concert halls to grass roots folk clubs and from luxury cruise ships to remote candlelit mountaintops. She also played herself on an episode of Beverly Hills, 90210. Combining an improvisational spirit with a passionate sense of tradition, she brings a contemporary touch to the centuries-old instrument. A pioneer in the American folk harp movement, Kim stretches the boundaries of the harp for a new generation.

“…her Celtic harp held within its strings and wood the diverse offerings of the human race…incredible…” Los Angeles Times

Tickets for the show are $21 in advance, $25 on concert day, $10 for students with ID and free for ages 12 and younger. To order online, visit www.ichc.net. Tickets may also be ordered by calling (414) 345-8800.

The annual holiday bake sale will begin at 6:30 p.m. and remain open during the intermission and following the concert.