Celebrate the Holidays with a song and dance musical spectacular! This cabaret-style performance will include holiday favorites from Broadway musicals and beyond. Cast members will showcase solos and ensemble numbers to tell stories of holiday magic. Kick off the merriest season with song, dance, and good old-fashioned holiday fun appropriate for an audience of all ages.

December 1, 7:30 PM - 8:50 PM, December 2, 7:30 PM - 8:50 PM, December 3, 2:00 PM - 3:20 PM, December 8, 7:30 PM - 8:50 PM, December 9, 7:30 PM - 8:50 PM, December 10, 2:00 PM - 3:20 PM.

For info: https://www.stritch.edu/Events/Theater-Performance-Holiday-Musical-Spectacular