Holiday Night Market

Little Red Store 7720 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213

Join us at the Little Red Store in Wauwatosa for A Holiday Night Market on December 9th. Twinkling lights, local artists, and warm drinks just a few steps away from Cafe Hollander.

Featured artists for the evening:

James Steeno Gallery

Square One Soapworks, LLC

A Happy Thought Indeed

Goldilocks & Bear Soy Candles

The Flying Turkey

Naomi Paper Co.

*free admission

Info
Little Red Store 7720 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
