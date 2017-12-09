Holiday Night Market
Little Red Store 7720 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
Join us at the Little Red Store in Wauwatosa for A Holiday Night Market on December 9th. Twinkling lights, local artists, and warm drinks just a few steps away from Cafe Hollander.
Featured artists for the evening:
James Steeno Gallery
Square One Soapworks, LLC
A Happy Thought Indeed
Goldilocks & Bear Soy Candles
The Flying Turkey
Naomi Paper Co.
*free admission
Info
Festivals, Kids & Family, Misc. Events