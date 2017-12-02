Holiday Performance And Dinner Series with Milwaukee’s IDC Gospel Choir
Old Town Beer Hall (Germantown) N116 W15841 Main St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53022
What: Germantown’s Old Town Beer Hall will host a three-week series of holiday
musical performances beginning this Saturday, December 2nd at 6pm. Milwaukee’s
IDC Gospel Choir will take the stage and perform a variety of holiday songs for the
diners Along with the wonderful music and holiday decorations, Old Town Beer Hall
guests can enjoy samples of German mulled wines and other holiday themed cocktails.
Who: Restauranteur Chaz Hastings and General Manager, Brian Meyers, will serve as
MCs for the festivities.
Why: To celebrate the holiday season and offer guests a unique dining experience.
Who should attend: Anyone looking for a boost of holiday cheer, families, foodies,
wine and cocktail enthusiasts
When: Saturdays; December 2nd, December 9th & December 16th beginning at 6pm
Where: N116W15841 Main Street, Germantown, Wisconsin. 53022. In addition,
onsite and street parking, additional parking can be found in the park across the street
from the venue.