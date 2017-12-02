Holiday Performance And Dinner Series with Milwaukee’s IDC Gospel Choir

What: Germantown’s Old Town Beer Hall will host a three-week series of holiday

musical performances beginning this Saturday, December 2nd at 6pm. Milwaukee’s

IDC Gospel Choir will take the stage and perform a variety of holiday songs for the

diners Along with the wonderful music and holiday decorations, Old Town Beer Hall

guests can enjoy samples of German mulled wines and other holiday themed cocktails.

Who: Restauranteur Chaz Hastings and General Manager, Brian Meyers, will serve as

MCs for the festivities.

Why: To celebrate the holiday season and offer guests a unique dining experience.

Who should attend: Anyone looking for a boost of holiday cheer, families, foodies,

wine and cocktail enthusiasts

When: Saturdays; December 2nd, December 9th & December 16th beginning at 6pm

Where: N116W15841 Main Street, Germantown, Wisconsin. 53022. In addition,

onsite and street parking, additional parking can be found in the park across the street

from the venue.