Holiday Stop n Shop and Rescue Gang Fundraiser
Big Head Brewing Company 6204 W. State St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
Come and shop our artists, crafters and vendors, drink great beer and support a great cause. Raffle to benefit Rescue Gang Dog rescue. Finish your Christmas shopping while supporting local businesses and saving pups.
Benefits / Charity, Misc. Events