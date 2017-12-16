Holiday Stop n Shop and Rescue Gang Fundraiser

to Google Calendar - Holiday Stop n Shop and Rescue Gang Fundraiser - 2017-12-16 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Stop n Shop and Rescue Gang Fundraiser - 2017-12-16 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Stop n Shop and Rescue Gang Fundraiser - 2017-12-16 12:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Stop n Shop and Rescue Gang Fundraiser - 2017-12-16 12:00:00

Big Head Brewing Company 6204 W. State St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213

Come and shop our artists, crafters and vendors, drink great beer and support a great cause. Raffle to benefit Rescue Gang Dog rescue. Finish your Christmas shopping while supporting local businesses and saving pups.

https://www.facebook.com/lovemyLBRIMaggieLucano/photos/gm.115644985818510/1478496538886420/?type=3

Info
Big Head Brewing Company 6204 W. State St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Misc. Events
to Google Calendar - Holiday Stop n Shop and Rescue Gang Fundraiser - 2017-12-16 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Stop n Shop and Rescue Gang Fundraiser - 2017-12-16 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Stop n Shop and Rescue Gang Fundraiser - 2017-12-16 12:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Stop n Shop and Rescue Gang Fundraiser - 2017-12-16 12:00:00