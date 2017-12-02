The Milwaukee Festival Brass will celebrate the release of its first CD recording at its annual festive concert, ”Holidays in Brass.” The program will be filled with favorite carols and holiday classics reimagined.

“This recording represents nearly two years of effort by many people both within and outside the organization,” said Music Director Mark A. Taylor. “Over the course of last season, the band held recording sessions on four separate occasions. Our audio engineer and producer, Steve Foggin, has done an amazing job turning these festive carols and holiday tunes into an album that will surely become a treasured part of our listeners’ annual traditions.”

The concert will delight the audience with selections taken from the new disc, including featured solos by trombonist Dustin Zimmerman on “Angels on High,” and principal cornettist Krystal Esty on the meltingly beautiful arrangement of John Rutter’s “Candlelight Carol.” Supplementing tracks from the album will be some new holiday treats, including music from “The Muppets’ Christmas Carol,” and Eric Ball’s iconic “The Kingdom Triumphant.”

Producer/Engineer Foggin will share the spotlight on the concert, serving as guest conductor for a glowing arrangement of “Who is He?” Then the band will give the North American premiere of Foggin’s composition “Faroe Days,” a three-movement work inspired by his years living, teaching, and performing in the Faroe Islands.