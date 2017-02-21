Home Brewing Basics Series

Google Calendar - Home Brewing Basics Series - 2017-03-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Home Brewing Basics Series - 2017-03-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Home Brewing Basics Series - 2017-03-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Home Brewing Basics Series - 2017-03-22 00:00:00

Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

Event time: 6pm-8pm

There's a fascinating science behind the bottle of your favorite beer. In this two-session series, we will explore the natural process of fermentation and brew a batch of ale together. The price includes four bottles of finished beer. For adults age 21 and over.

Session 1: Brewing Equipment, Recipes, Preparation and Fermentation

Wednesday, March 22

Session 2: Bottling and Aging

Wednesday, April 26

Price: For adults age 21 and older | $15 (Nonmembers: $20)

Info
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208 View Map
Workshops / Classes / Groups
Google Calendar - Home Brewing Basics Series - 2017-03-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Home Brewing Basics Series - 2017-03-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Home Brewing Basics Series - 2017-03-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Home Brewing Basics Series - 2017-03-22 00:00:00