Home Brewing Basics Series
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Event time: 6pm-8pm
There's a fascinating science behind the bottle of your favorite beer. In this two-session series, we will explore the natural process of fermentation and brew a batch of ale together. The price includes four bottles of finished beer. For adults age 21 and over.
Session 1: Brewing Equipment, Recipes, Preparation and Fermentation
Wednesday, March 22
Session 2: Bottling and Aging
Wednesday, April 26
Price: For adults age 21 and older | $15 (Nonmembers: $20)
