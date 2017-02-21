Home Brewing Basics Series

Event time: 6pm-8pm

There's a fascinating science behind the bottle of your favorite beer. In this two-session series, we will explore the natural process of fermentation and brew a batch of ale together. The price includes four bottles of finished beer. For adults age 21 and over.

Session 1: Brewing Equipment, Recipes, Preparation and Fermentation

Wednesday, March 22

Session 2: Bottling and Aging

Wednesday, April 26

Price: For adults age 21 and older | $15 (Nonmembers: $20)