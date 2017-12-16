Home for the Holidays arrives on December 8, 9, 16 & 17, 2017. The Florentine Opera Studio Artists provide a prelude to the holidays with a concert of winter tunes and carols, reminding audiences of the joys of this festive time of year. Parking for the @ The Center Series is adjacent to our Riverwest Opera Center. Free, off-street parking is available just West of our 930 E Burleigh Street address, with additional street parking on Burleigh Street.

Price: $25