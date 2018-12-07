Home for the Holidays - Florentine Opera @ The Center Series

Google Calendar - Home for the Holidays - Florentine Opera @ The Center Series - 2018-12-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Home for the Holidays - Florentine Opera @ The Center Series - 2018-12-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Home for the Holidays - Florentine Opera @ The Center Series - 2018-12-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - Home for the Holidays - Florentine Opera @ The Center Series - 2018-12-07 00:00:00

Wayne & Kristine Lueders Opera Center 926 E Burleigh Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Friday, December 7th at 7:30PM, Saturday, December 8th at 7:30PM, Saturday, December 15th at 7:30PM, or Sunday, December 16th at 2:30PM.

The lighting is low. The Steinway Grand Piano is in one corner. And the Baumgartner Studio Artists are center stage. We’ve taken opera out of the grand theater and brought it right to our opera center in Riverwest. Intimate and powerful, you’ll never be closer to the action.

Info
Wayne & Kristine Lueders Opera Center 926 E Burleigh Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Home for the Holidays - Florentine Opera @ The Center Series - 2018-12-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Home for the Holidays - Florentine Opera @ The Center Series - 2018-12-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Home for the Holidays - Florentine Opera @ The Center Series - 2018-12-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - Home for the Holidays - Florentine Opera @ The Center Series - 2018-12-07 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Home for the Holidays - Florentine Opera @ The Center Series - 2018-12-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Home for the Holidays - Florentine Opera @ The Center Series - 2018-12-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Home for the Holidays - Florentine Opera @ The Center Series - 2018-12-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Home for the Holidays - Florentine Opera @ The Center Series - 2018-12-08 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Home for the Holidays - Florentine Opera @ The Center Series - 2018-12-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Home for the Holidays - Florentine Opera @ The Center Series - 2018-12-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Home for the Holidays - Florentine Opera @ The Center Series - 2018-12-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Home for the Holidays - Florentine Opera @ The Center Series - 2018-12-15 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Home for the Holidays - Florentine Opera @ The Center Series - 2018-12-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Home for the Holidays - Florentine Opera @ The Center Series - 2018-12-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Home for the Holidays - Florentine Opera @ The Center Series - 2018-12-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Home for the Holidays - Florentine Opera @ The Center Series - 2018-12-16 00:00:00