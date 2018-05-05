All vocal country sensation Home Free has become a household name, amassing more than 185-million YouTube views, and entertaining more than 300,000 people live in concert since bursting on the national scene in 2013. The 5-man band has become known for their show-stopping performances that mix their signature no-instrument, all-vocal music with their quick-witted humor. Home Free comes to town on the heels of their most recent full-length album release, TIMELESS​, bringing with them new music, new jokes, and new production.